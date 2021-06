Naquin went 4-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Twins.

The 30-year-old broke a 7-7 tie during the ninth inning with a 420-foot shot to left center to put the finishing touches on a perfect day at the plate. Naquin entered the contest 2-for-20 over his previous eight appearances, but he busted out of that slump with his first four-hit game of the year.