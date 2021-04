Naquin went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and seven RBI in Tuesday's 14-1 win over the Pirates.

The 29-year-old got the ball rolling on the rout with a solo shot in the first inning before taking Trevor Cahill deep again in the second with a three-run blast. Naquin is off to a blistering start to the season with three homers and 12 RBI in five games, after managing only four home runs and 20 RBI through 40 games in 2020 with Cleveland.