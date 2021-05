Naquin is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The left-handed hitting Naquin receives a day off against Brewers' lefty Brett Anderson. Naquin, who hit his 10th home run Friday, figures to return to the lineup Sunday when the Reds face righty Freddy Peralta. Scott Heineman will take Naquin's place in center field Saturday, making his first start of the season.