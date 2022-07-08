site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tyler Naquin: On bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Naquin will sit against lefty Shane McClanahan and the Rays on Friday.
Naquin hasn't started against a southpaw since May 22, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench here. Albert Almora will handle right field Friday.
