Reds' Tyler Naquin: On bench against lefty
Naquin will sit against southpaw Carlos Rodon and the Giants on Friday.
Naquin got the nod against four lefties earlier in May but has now been on the bench against the last three that the Reds have faced. Aristides Aquino will again start in right field Friday.
