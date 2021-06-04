site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tyler Naquin: Out of lineup Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Naquin is not in Friday's starting lineup against the Cardinals.
Naquin will get a breather as Scott Heineman takes over in center field Friday. Naquin figures to be one of manager David Bell's top options off the bench, however.
