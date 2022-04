Naquin went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk, two RBI and an additional run in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the Guardians.

Naquin has ran hot at the plate over the Reds' last two games, producing three extra-base hits and drawing two walks. He'll look to maintain his productive ways in Wednesday's series finale with Cleveland. Naquin is starting in right field and batting second.