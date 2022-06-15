Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that Naquin is "way ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a left quadriceps strain, an injury that had been expected to sideline him for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bell didn't go into specifics regarding where exactly Naquin stands in his recovery from the quad issue that resulted in his placement on the 10-day injured list June 2, but the veteran outfielder looks like he'll have a decent chance to make it back before the end of the month. A clearer target date for Naquin's return could come within the next week, but whenever he's activated, the 31-year-old is expected to recapture an everyday role in the outfield.