Naquin is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Naquin had started the past three games in the Cincinnati outfield, but the return of second baseman Jonathan India from the COVID-19 injured list will likely result in the former falling back into more of a reserve role. Nick Senzel had been seeing more work of late at second base while India was out due to the health and safety protocols, but Senzel will head back to center field Tuesday now that Cincinnati is at full strength in the infield.