Naquin is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

While Nick Castellanos served as a suspension for the first two games of the series, Naquin picked up a pair of starts in right field and went 2-for-8 with a walk and three RBI. Though he won't have a clear path to an everyday role with Castellanos back in action Thursday, Naquin should continue to see semi-regular work while he continues to wield a hot bat. Naquin has slowed down a bit after a torrid start to the campaign, but he's still tied for second on the team with 0.6 WAR on the season.