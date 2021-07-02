site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tyler Naquin: Returns to lineup Friday
Naquin (wrist) is back in the starting lineup Friday against the Cubs.
Naquin did not start in the previous four games due to right wrist soreness, though he did get two at-bats off the bench in Thursday's win. He'll bat fifth and play center field Friday.
