Naquin (undisclosed) was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Brewers and placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Naquin was penciled in to bat leadoff Wednesday but is now unavailable, as is Nick Senzel (undisclosed). It's unclear if either player tested positive for the virus, but they'll remain away from the team until they clear MLB's testing protocols.