The Reds placed Naquin (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cincinnati called up TJ Friedl from Triple-A Louisville to give the team an additional option in the outfield, but Albert Almora looks to be first in line to replace Naquin as an everyday player in left field. Naquin was diagnosed with a left quad strain after exiting Tuesday's 2-1 win, but the severity of the injury remains unclear. He won't be eligible to return from the IL until June 11.