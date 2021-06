Naquin (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

According to manager David Bell, Naquin's hamstring examination went well Monday and he's being held out Tuesday as a precaution. The 30-year-old has hit .300 with seven RBI in his last six games. Shogo Akiyama will get the start in center field and bat eighth.