Naquin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

After going 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the lineup for Tuesday's 1-0 win following a five-week absence due to a left quadriceps strain, the lefty-hitting Naquin will retreat to the bench with southpaw David Peterson on the bump for the Mets. Albert Almora replaces Naquin in right field.