Naquin is out of the lineup for Monday's game in San Francisco.

With five home runs and a double in only 36 plate appearances to begin the season, Naquin has been one of the pleasant surprises through the first week and a half of the campaign. He's benefited from some extra opportunities with Jesse Winker missing multiple games due to an illness and then a calf cramp, but Naquin will take a seat Monday with Winker cleared to play in the series opener in San Francisco. Naquin's power surge may allow him to get a longer look as part of a timeshare with Winker and Nick Senzel in left or center field, but his overall opportunities will likely take at least a slight hit now that Cincinnati has its Opening Day outfield back intact.