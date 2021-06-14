Naquin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

With lefty Eric Lauer on the hill for Milwaukee, the lefty-hitting Naquin will cede center-field duties to the righty-hitting Aristides Aquino in the series opener. With 11 home runs and 43 RBI on the campaign, Naquin is rapidly closing in on career-high totals in both categories (14 and 43, respectively), but he has yet to master same-handed pitching. Over 25 plate appearances versus lefties this season, Naquin has posted a modest .653 OPS.