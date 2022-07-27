site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-tyler-naquin-sitting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Tyler Naquin: Sitting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Naquin is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Marlins.
Naquin will sit after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss. Matt Reynolds will start in right field and bat seventh against Miami.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read