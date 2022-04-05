site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tyler Naquin: Slated to hit second
Naquin will bat second against right-handers to begin the season, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
With the Reds losing Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos from the lineup, Naquin will be asked to take on a much bigger role. He should benefit from batting directly in front of Joey Votto.
