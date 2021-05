Naquin went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 14-1 victory over Pittsburgh.

Naquin drove home a run in the fourth on a double to right, and he added some insurance in the seventh with a three-run blast to right. The outfielder has hit safely in six of seven contests in May and is now 8-for-26 with two homers and five RBI over that brief stretch.