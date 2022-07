Naquin is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

The lefty-hitting Naquin will retreat to the bench with the Yankees bringing All-Star southpaw Nestor Cortes to the hill for the series finale. Stuart Fairchild will fill in for Naquin in right field. Naquin is hitting .185 with one home run, four RBI and two additional runs in nine games since returning from the 10-day injured list earlier this month.