site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-tyler-naquin-takes-seat-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Tyler Naquin: Takes seat against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Naquin is not in the starting lineup Sunday against Atlanta.
Naquin will retreat to the bench against lefty Kyle Muller. Scott Heineman will start in center field and bat eighth during the series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read