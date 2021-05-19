site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tyler Naquin: Takes seat Wednesday
Naquin isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Naquin will get a breather after he recorded hits in each of the last five games. Shogo Akiyama will start in center field and bat seventh.
