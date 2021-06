Naquin went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Rockies.

The outfielder led a 14-hit attack by the Reds, producing his first multi-hit game since May 17. Naquin hasn't been able to maintain his early-season power display, but he's still hitting .333 (8-for-24) through eight games in June with a homer, three runs and five RBI.