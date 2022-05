Naquin went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base during Thursday's 4-0 win over the Pirates. He also struck out once.

Naquin hit a leadoff single in the seventh and stole second with one out, but the Reds couldn't bring him home. In the eighth inning, the lefty sent an RBI double to right field, extending the Reds' lead to 4-0. Over his last four games, Naquin has seven hits and six RBI.