Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Catches simulated game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephenson (thumb) caught two innings of a simulated game Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Stephenson caught for pitcher Chase Burns (elbow) as a final test for the thumb guard that's been fitted to his catcher's mitt. He previously caught in the bullpen and took batting practice in preparation for a rehab assignment that is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
