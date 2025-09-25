Stephenson went 4-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Pirates.

The veteran catcher kept the Reds alive by launching a slider from Bucs closer Dennis Santana over the fence in left-center field in the ninth inning, tying the game at 2-2, but Cincy couldn't close the deal. Stephenson has been a big part of the team's surge into playoff contention since coming off the IL in early September, and over his last 13 games he's slashing .275/.341/.650 with three doubles, four homers and 13 RBI. The Reds are tied with the Diamondbacks, one game back of the Mets for the final wild-card spot in the NL with four to play.