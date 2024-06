Reds manager David Bell said Friday that Stephenson is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Chris Renkel of Local 12 in Cincinnati reports.

Stephenson caught on Monday and served as the team's designated hitter Tuesday but has now missed two straight starts sandwiched around Thursday's team off day. It's not clear exactly what Stephenson is dealing with, but the Reds brought up Austin Wynns as protection at catcher.