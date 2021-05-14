Stephenson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run during Thursday's loss to the Rockies.
Stephenson finally got the Reds on the board with an eighth-inning long ball while pinch hitting against Lucas Gilbreath. Unfortunately, the deficit was still too much for Cincinnati to overcome. Stephenson now has two homers this season while batting .305/.349/.441.
