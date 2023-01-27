Reds manager David Bell said Friday that he wants Stephenson (collarbone) in the lineup for 140-150 games this season, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

That helps to explain why the Reds have stacked up an experienced cast of veteran backup catchers -- Curt Casali, Luke Maile, Austin Romine -- over the course of the winter. Stephenson is expected to see a lot of time at DH and first base to aid in ensuring that he can handle a larger overall workload. The 26-year-old was limited to 50 games in 2022 due to a range of different ailments. It was a broken collarbone that officially ended his season in August. He's averaged an .823 OPS with 15 home runs and 73 RBI for every 162 games played when healthy.