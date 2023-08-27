Stephenson went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and an RBI in Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Stephenson was a home run shy of the cycle in his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 1. He's hit a paltry .231 (12-for-52) across 18 games this month, slightly worse than his .247 average for the season. The catcher remains the Reds' top option behind the plate with a .700 OPS, 10 home runs, 44 RBI, 50 runs scored, 15 doubles and two triples through 116 contests. He's also been caught on his only attempt to steal a base this season.