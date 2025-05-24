Stephenson went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and three strikeouts in Friday's 13-6 loss to the Cubs.

Stephenson helped build the Reds lead in the fifth inning, when he doubled in a run and eventually scored. It was the second consecutive game with an extra-base hit, a positive sign for Stephenson, who is batting .186 this season. When he makes contact, it's been very positive for the catcher/DH, who has a 54.8 hard-hit percentage, but that's offset by a 41.2 strikeout rate (28 Ks in 68 PAs).