The Reds placed Stephenson on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a fractured left thumb.

Cincinnati had previously labeled the injury that had kept Stephenson from playing in the last four games as a sore thumb, but X-rays evidently revealed that the backstop sustained structural damage to the finger. The team hasn't provided word on the severity of the fracture nor indicated whether Stephenson will require surgery, so his timeline for a return is unclear at the moment. Cincinnati called up Will Banfield from Triple-A Louisville to provide the team with another option behind the plate, but Jose Trevino is expected to receive the bulk of the starts at catcher while Stephenson is on the shelf.