Stephenson went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBI for High-A Daytona in its 9-6 win over Bradenton on Thursday.

The hit and RBI totals matched career highs for the 21-year-old backstop, who is now slashing .282/.361/.451 across 391 plate appearances on the season. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Stephenson is quite large for a catcher, but his big frame hasn't hindered him too much defensively thus far in his development. The Reds will continue to bring the 2015 first-round pick through the system slowly and likely won't prepare him for a role with the big club until 2020.