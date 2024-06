Stephenson went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 13-3 win over the Rockies.

The Reds busted out in a big way in Colorado, setting new season highs in hits and runs. Stephenson's teammates did most of the damage before the catcher finished the rout with a two-run homer in the ninth inning. It was his sixth home run of the season and first in 13 games.