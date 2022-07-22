Stephenson was forced to exit Friday's contest against the Cardinals early with a shoulder injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Stephenson was hit by a foul ball in the shoulder, causing him to come up lame a few pitches later. He was replaced by Michael Papierski and can be considered day-to-day for the time being. More information on Stephenson's status will likely come after the conclusion of the contest.
More News
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Retreats to bench Friday•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Three hits in win•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Reinstated from 10-day IL•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Set for two more rehab games•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Could return during homestand•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Set to start rehab assignment•