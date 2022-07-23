Stephenson (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Stephenson sustained a broken right clavicle Friday against the Cardinals when he was hit in the shoulder by a foul ball and doesn't have a timetable for his return. He'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL, and a better recovery timetable will likely come into focus once he resumes baseball activities. Aramis Garcia (elbow/illness) will likely serve as the primary catcher once he's healthy, but Michael Papierski and Mark Kolozsvary will serve as the top two options behind the dish while Stephenson and Garcia are sidelined.
