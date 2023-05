Stephenson is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.

Stephenson seems certain to get it going at some point, but he went 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener at San Diego and is batting just .265/.348/.324 with zero home runs through 29 games this season. Curt Casali is catching for the Reds on Tuesday and Henry Ramos is taking a turn in the designated hitter role.