Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Out of Reds' lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephenson is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Pirates.
It's a routine day off for Stephenson, who has now started three of the Reds' first five tilts. Jose Trevino will do the catching and bat eighth for Cincinnati on Tuesday.
More News
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Taking seat Saturday•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Pops first spring homer•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Wins arbitration case•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Idle for regular-season finale•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Day off Thursday•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Clutch homer not enough Wednesday•