Stephenson (undisclosed) isn't in the Reds' lineup Saturday against the Red Sox.

Manager David Bell said Friday that Stephenson is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. It still isn't clear what the 27-year-old backstop is dealing with, but it is apparently enough to sideline him for a second consecutive game Saturday. While he recovers, Luke Maile will pick up another start behind the plate and bat eighth.