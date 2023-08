Stephenson is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Angels.

Luke Maile will catch for starting pitcher Andrew Abbott in the early game, but expect Stephenson to check in behind the dish for the nightcap. Stephenson saw his four-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-4, two-strikeout effort in Tuesday's 4-3 win in the series opener.