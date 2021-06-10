Stephenson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

Stephenson had started 17 of the Reds' previous 19 games, with most of those opportunities coming at first base. However, with Joey Votto returning from the injured list Tuesday, Stephenson's time as an everyday player for the Reds could be over. Stephenson should still get a handful of starts per week when Votto and top catcher Tucker Barnhart require rest, but the 24-year-old's expected downturn in playing time could make it difficult to justify holding him in most leagues. Compared to most catcher-eligible players, Stephenson has been quite productive this season with a .268 average, three home runs, 19 runs and 16 RBI across 146 plate appearances.