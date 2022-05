Stephenson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored during Thursday's 10-5 loss to the Brewers. He struck out once.

Stephenson opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning and eventually came around to score on a Colin Moran single. The slugger also rocked a solo shot off Brewers starter Adrian Houser in the fourth inning, but he was one of the few bright spots for the Reds during another brutal loss.