Stephenson (thumb) played catch and blocked softer practice balls in a test of the thumb guard fitted for his catcher's mitt Monday, MLB.com reports.

Stephenson was encouraged by the activity and is scheduled to take batting practice Friday. The Reds remain in the mix for a wild card spot, sitting just 2.5 games back, so if Stephenson is ready for game action, it's likely he'll play as long as Cincinnati has a shot at the postseason.