Thornburg took a step backward Saturday against the Cubs, allowing a hit, two walks and a wild pitch without retiring anyone. Thanks to a good job by Nate Jones after him, he allowed just one run.

This was the first run allowed by Thornburg in five games over five innings. That he didn't have it on Saturday is a bit of a surprise, given that he hadn't pitched in four days. But it'll likely prevent him from pitching in high-leverage situations in the near future.