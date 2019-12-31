Reds' Tyler Thornburg: Invited to Reds camp
Thornburg signed a minor-league deal with the Reds which includes an invitation to spring training Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Thornburg's career has fallen off the rails since thoracic outlet syndrome caused him to miss all of the 2017 season. The Reds are taking a low-risk flyer on a player who was once a shutdown reliever, but Thornburg's 6.54 ERA in 42.2 big-league innings over the last two seasons isn't exactly promising.
