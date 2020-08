Thornburg had his contract selected and was added to the active roster by the Reds on Friday.

Thornburg joined the Reds as a non-roster invitee in the offseason and will receive a major-league opportunity in 2020. The 31-year-old had a 7.71 ERA in 16 outings for the Red Sox last year, and he's been attempting to get his career back on track since undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in 2017.