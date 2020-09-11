site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tyler Thornburg: Leaves with apparent injury
1 min read
Thornburg left Thursday's game against the Cubs with an undisclosed injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Thornburg entered the game to get the final out in the fifth, but left with an injury after getting two outs in the sixth. It's currently not clear what Thornburg injured.
