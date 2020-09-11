site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tyler Thornburg: Managing elbow injury
Thornburg was removed from Thursday's loss to the Cubs with an elbow injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
The 31-year-old delivered a scoreless inning with three strikeouts before being lifted with the injury. Thornburg should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
