Reds' Vance Worley: Reassigned to minor league camp
Worley was reassigned to minor-league camp and will not make the Reds' Opening Day roster, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Worley will not break camp with the team after signing a minor-league deal back in January. He is set to start the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level as a reliever and will be utilized as organizational depth moving forward. During 24 appearances with the Marlins last season, Worley posted a 6.91 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over 71.2 innings.
